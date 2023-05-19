Boston Business Journal

Alcohol Delivery Company Gets License Revoked After Underage Sales

By Hannah Green

Massachusetts residents will no longer be able to order alcohol through the delivery company Gopuff.

The state’s Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission determined that two of Gopuff’s licensees violated their licenses and together were responsible for 19 counts of selling and delivering alcoholic beverages to a person under 21, along with six counts of operating a vehicle without a permit. 

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Health Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us