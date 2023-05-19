Alcohol Delivery Company Gets License Revoked After Underage Sales

Massachusetts residents will no longer be able to order alcohol through the delivery company Gopuff.
The state’s Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission determined that two of Gopuff’s licensees violated their licenses and together were responsible for 19 counts of selling and delivering alcoholic beverages to a person under 21, along with six counts of operating a vehicle without a permit.
