Anheuser-Busch cutting nearly 200 jobs in Massachusetts

A major American brewing company is laying off nearly 200 Massachusetts employees.

Anheuser-Busch said it plans to permanently close its AB One operations located at 440 Riverside Ave. in Medford, according to a state filing made public on Friday. The company’s website says AB One is part of its network of Anheuser-Busch-owned wholesalers.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal