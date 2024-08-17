Anheuser-Busch cutting nearly 200 jobs in Massachusetts

A major American brewing company is laying off nearly 200 Massachusetts employees.
Anheuser-Busch said it plans to permanently close its AB One operations located at 440 Riverside Ave. in Medford, according to a state filing made public on Friday. The company’s website says AB One is part of its network of Anheuser-Busch-owned wholesalers.
