Anheuser-Busch cutting nearly 200 jobs in Massachusetts

By Hannah Green

A major American brewing company is laying off nearly 200 Massachusetts employees.

Anheuser-Busch said it plans to permanently close its AB One operations located at 440 Riverside Ave. in Medford, according to a state filing made public on Friday. The company’s website says AB One is part of its network of Anheuser-Busch-owned wholesalers.

