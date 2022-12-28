Boston Business Journal

As ‘Millionaires Tax' Is Set to Go Into Effect, Big Questions Remain

By Sam Drysdale

With the voter-approved surtax on Massachusetts' highest earners set to start in the new year, there are still big questions around the constitutional amendment that changes the state tax code, according to Bay State accountants.

The so-called 'millionaires tax' was cleared by voters in November, amending the state constitution for the first time in 22 years and shifting Massachusetts away from its flat income tax adopted over a century ago.

