Back Bay Station tower on hold indefinitely, developer says

BXP has city approval to build a 27-story, 660,000-square-foot office building on the site of the parking garage next to the Back Bay MBTA station

By Greg Ryan

A rendering of BXP’s Back Bay/South End Gateway project, including 171 Dartmouth (on left).

BXP Inc. does not anticipate starting construction on a Back Bay office tower in the next year because the rents it could fetch are not worth the borrowing and building costs, an executive said.

BXP President Douglas Linde spoke on the future of 171 Dartmouth St. during the company’s third-quarter earnings call on Wednesday. The developer has city approval to build a 27-story, 660,000-square-foot office building on the site of the parking garage next to the Back Bay MBTA station, as part of a larger air-rights project that also includes one of Boston's biggest approved-but-unbuilt residential developments.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

