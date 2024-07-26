Biogen Alzheimer's drug rejected by European Union

The European Union's drug regulator denied approval of Biogen Inc.'s Alzheimer's disease drug, made in partnership with Eisai Inc.

The recommendation to reject the drug, marketed as Leqembi, came on Friday from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency.

