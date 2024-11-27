Boston Business Journal

Biotech with Cambridge lab slashes 83% of staff, CEO departs

By Hannah Green

CEO Norbert Bischofberger is leaving his role.

Just a couple weeks after announcing it's weighing “strategic alternatives,” Kronos Bio Inc. is losing its chief executive and laying off the majority of its workforce. 

The biotech, which is based in San Mateo, California, and has a research facility in Cambridge, said it would cut its workforce around 83% by year end. Kronos (Nasdaq: KRON) reported 62 full-time employees as of March 11, meaning more than 50 employees could be let go.

