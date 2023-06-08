Boston Business Journal

Boston-based Wayfair says revenue is ‘strengthening,' announces new exec

By Lucia Maffei

As the second quarter is slated to close at the end of the month, Boston-based Wayfair Inc. provided an update on its progress to reach long-awaited profitability while also announcing a transition in a key executive seat.

The online furniture retailer said Wednesday that its gross revenue for the second quarter is "strengthening, and is now trending in the negative mid-single digit percentage range year-over-year." The reason for the improvement, according to Wayfair, is that total order growth turned positive year-over-year during the quarter that's about to end.

