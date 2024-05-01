Driver high on meth led police on chase through multiple Mass. towns, authorities say

A driver accused of leading police on a chase through several towns and sending his truck flying through the air in an attempt to escape was high on methamphetamine, Massachusetts State Police said Wednesday.

The situation started around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday when police in Middleton began pursuit of a red pickup truck that was driving erratically. Owner Joseph Kennedy, 37, who was later confirmed to be driving, had a history of firearms offenses, according to State Police.

Peabody police spotted the truck on Lowell Street and started to give chase, but dropped off near Prospect Street. officers resumed the chase when they saw the truck on Pulaski Street.

Massachusetts State Police also began a pursuit, which continued back into Middleton and on to Danvers. Kennedy tried to turn around near Richardson’s Ice Cream and wound up pulling into a lot at a nearby storage facility. That's where police say he rammed through a metal fence and retaining wall to avoid them, sending the trick flying into a parking lot at the neighboring Minit Car Wash. Kennedy then continued on Route 114 and turned onto Cemetery Road, where the truck eventually stopped.

Kennedy then tried to escape on foot but was captured by State Police K9 Odin.

He was taken to Beverly Hospital for evaluation and then booked at the State Police Danvers Barracks.

Kennedy was charged with operating under the influence of drugs, second offense; failure to stop for police; negligent operation of a motor vehicle; speeding; marked lanes violation and motor vehicle equipment violation. He was held without bail pending arraignment and his driver's license was revoked.

He was scheduled for arraignment in Salem District Court on Wednesday.

