Boston Business Journal

Boston Dynamics wants to ban robots carrying guns

By Lucia Maffei

Getty Images

Executives from MassRobotics and Boston Dynamics have asked state lawmakers to advance a bill banning armed robots that, if passed, would be the first-in-the-nation to do so, according to supporters.

The Joint Committee on the Judiciary held Tuesday a hybrid hearing where about 190 people signed up to testify on about 30 different bills with privacy ramifications, from protecting the privacy of 911 callers, to enhancing access to abortion care to banning government use of facial recognition technologies.

The bill in question, "An Act to ensure the responsible use of advanced robotic technologies," seeks to make mounting a weapon on a robotic device unlawful — but includes exceptions for certain circumstances, such as for law enforcement and military use after proper warrants are obtained, or bomb squad officials trying to remotely disarm explosives.

Overall, the bills prohibits the manufacture, sale, use or operation of a robotic device or drone that is equipped with a weapon, or the use of a robot to threaten, harass or restrain people.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us