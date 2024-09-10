Boston Business Journal

Boston lags in hiring despite strong wages, but another New England city is even worse

By Grant Welker

The Boston metro area’s hiring pace in the past year has been among the slowest of major metro areas.

Boston-area employers are hiring at anemic rates compared with other large metro areas nationally, according to a Business Journal analysis.

Greater Boston places among the worst of more than 50 metro areas nationally for hiring, the analysis found. Wages and wage growth performed far greater, the data showed. Starting wages of $20 an hour on average ranked Boston No. 4 nationally, behind San Jose, San Francisco and Seattle.

