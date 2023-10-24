Boston Medical Center launches ‘Economic Justice Hub'

Boston Medical Center has received a $3 million grant from the MassMutual Foundation in order to launch an Economic Justice Hub, designed to support the economic health of the families of pediatrics patients.
The hub will expand BMC’s tax and financial services for patients, will help patients find pathways to jobs, and will fund a study on the correlation between increased income and loss of public benefits.
More on this story from Boston Business Journal
