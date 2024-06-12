Boston nonprofit plans incubator for entrepreneurs of color

Building a startup is challenging, especially when there's no space in which to start it and you're unable to access localaccelerators and other options.

Boston nonprofit Lawyers for Civil Rights is planning a new brick-and-mortar incubator and accelerator called BizGrow Central for immigrant women and entrepreneurs of color. LCR wants to provide startups with space and resources that would otherwise be closed off to them in traditional incubators or accelerators in the area.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal