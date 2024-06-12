Boston

Boston nonprofit plans incubator for entrepreneurs of color

Lawyers for Civil Rights wants to provide startups with space and resources that would otherwise be closed off to them in traditional incubators or accelerators in the area

By Eli Chavez

Building a startup is challenging, especially when there's no space in which to start it and you're unable to access localaccelerators and other options. 

Boston nonprofit Lawyers for Civil Rights is planning a new brick-and-mortar incubator and accelerator called BizGrow Central for immigrant women and entrepreneurs of color. LCR wants to provide startups with space and resources that would otherwise be closed off to them in traditional incubators or accelerators in the area.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us