Boston Symphony Orchestra Names New CEO

The Boston Symphony Orchestra has named its next chief executive.
The BSO said Chad Smith, who is currently the president and CEO of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, will take over as head of the venerable musical institution this fall. He’ll succeed Jeffrey D. Dunn, interim CEO since January.
More on this story from Boston Business Journal
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.
Copyright Boston Business Journal