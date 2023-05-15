Boston Business Journal

Boston Symphony Orchestra Names New CEO

By Grant Welker

The Boston Symphony Orchestra has named its next chief executive.

The BSO said Chad Smith, who is currently the president and CEO of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, will take over as head of the venerable musical institution this fall. He’ll succeed Jeffrey D. Dunn, interim CEO since January.

