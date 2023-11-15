Brookline

Brookline OKs zoning changes aimed at increasing multi-family housing

By Greg Ryan

The town of Brookline approved zoning changes Tuesday night that go beyond what is required by the new MBTA Communities law, giving real estate developers an opportunity to build significantly more housing on the town’s Harvard Street commercial corridor.

Brookline is now one of the first municipalities in Massachusetts to adopt a plan to comply with MBTA Communities, the 2021 law meant to allow for multifamily development near MBTA stations as of right. The legislation is considered one of the most important steps the state has taken in decades to ramp up housing production and, eventually, to keep housing costs in check.

