Building in downtown Boston to be sold, turned into 100-plus apartments

It's one of the largest projects in the city's office-to-residential pipeline

By Greg Ryan

31 Milk St. has been put forward as an office-to-residential conversion.

A Newton-based real estate firm has proposed turning an office building in downtown Boston into 110 apartments, making it one of the largest projects in the city’s office-to-residential pipeline.

Dinosaur Capital Partners applied for a city tax break in connection with the proposed conversion of the top 10 floors of 31 Milk St., an 11-story building with a U.S. Postal Service location on its ground floor.

Dinosaur — co-founded and co-led by Scott Oran, who played a role in the Seaport District’s development during his time at Morgan Stanley — has signed a letter of intent to purchase those top 10 floors, according to the application. The USPS location is a separately owned commercial condominium.

