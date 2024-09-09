Burlington tech firm makes $875M acquisition

One of the state's largest software providers is making a big deal in the space of document-sharing services.
Progress Software Corp., a provider of application development and infrastructure software with about 300 Massachusetts employees, is buying ShareFile, a business unit of Cloud Software Group Inc. based in Raleigh, North Carolina.
STAY IN THE KNOW
|
Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
|
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.
More on this story from Boston Business Journal
Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright Boston Business Journal