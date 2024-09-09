Burlington tech firm makes $875M acquisition

One of the state's largest software providers is making a big deal in the space of document-sharing services.

Progress Software Corp., a provider of application development and infrastructure software with about 300 Massachusetts employees, is buying ShareFile, a business unit of Cloud Software Group Inc. based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

