Cambridge shopping plaza sells for $20 million

CBRE Group Inc.’s investment arm has sold a shopping plaza in Cambridge’s Porter Square to two local firms for $20.1 million.
Crosspoint Associates and Long Wharf Capital now own Porter Square Galleria, a 55,610-square-foot property anchored by a Target Corp. store. The plaza is 96% leased, with Retro Fitness, Citizens Bank and Anna’s Taqueria among its other tenants, according to Crosspoint managing principal Jonathan Hueber.
