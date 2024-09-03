Boston Business Journal

Cambridge shopping plaza sells for $20 million

By Greg Ryan

The Porter Square Galleria, featuring an urban-format Target, is under new ownership.

CBRE Group Inc.’s investment arm has sold a shopping plaza in Cambridge’s Porter Square to two local firms for $20.1 million.

Crosspoint Associates and Long Wharf Capital now own Porter Square Galleria, a 55,610-square-foot property anchored by a Target Corp. store. The plaza is 96% leased, with Retro Fitness, Citizens Bank and Anna’s Taqueria among its other tenants, according to Crosspoint managing principal Jonathan Hueber.

