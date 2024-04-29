Boston Business Journal

Cambridge startup nabs big pharma deal worth up to $1.8M after ‘reset'

By Hannah Green

Flagship Pioneering via Boston Business Journal

Torben Straight Nissen took over the reins of Repertoire Immune Medicines at the tail end of 2022, at a time when the Cambridge company was in need of a reset. Nissen's arrival coincided with Repertoire’s decision to scrap its two lead drugs and lay off 65 people when Phase 1 trials against melanoma and tumors involving HPV-16 didn’t pan out.

But during that difficult period in the industry, when many biotechs that encountered challenges were forced to shut down rather than pivot, Repertoire appears to have found a new way forward. 

On Monday, Repertoire announced a multi-year collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to develop tolerizing vaccines for up to three autoimmune diseases. Repertoire will receive a $65 million upfront payment, and up to $1.8 billion for hitting development, regulatory and commercial milestones, in addition to tiered royalties.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us