Jurors are expected to hear more testimony from a key witness Thursday in the murder trial of Karen Read.

The Albert family continues to stay in the hot seat. Colin Albert — a nephew of Brian Albert, the man who owned the Fairview Road home in Canton, Massachusetts, where John O’Keefe's body was found — will be first on the stand.

This after an eventful day of court where seven witnesses took the stand Wednesday. And for the first time in this trial, forensic evidence was introduced believed to have been retrieved from a shirt at the crime scene.

We also, for the first time, heard from two people who said they saw a man and woman inside a black SUV at the Canton home on the morning of the incident.

Read is charged with second-degree murder in the death of O'Keefe, her boyfriend. He was found in the snow outside retired Brian Albert's home in Canton. Prosecutors say Read hit O'Keefe with her SUV, while Read says she has been framed in a wide-ranging coverup, claiming the Albert family and the state's lead investigator, a family friend, put the blame on Read.

Read has pleaded not guilty and is free on bond.

With Colin Albert taking the stand again Thursday, we expect text messages he sent and received the night in question to be the focus. The defense believes his whereabouts the night in question are key to their case.

