Boston Business Journal

Condo sales start at South Station tower amid sluggish luxury market

By Greg Ryan

The real estate developer Hines is kicking off sales of the 166 condos coming to the South Station skyscraper now under construction, entering a luxury residential market grappling with a slow sales pace and high interest rates.

The sales team will begin bringing prospective buyers into a new showroom across Atlantic Avenue from the project next week. The units, to be sold under the Ritz-Carlton brand, will sit on the top 16 floors of the 51-story South Station Tower. The mixed-use building is expected to open in 2025.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us