Condo sales start at South Station tower amid sluggish luxury market

The real estate developer Hines is kicking off sales of the 166 condos coming to the South Station skyscraper now under construction, entering a luxury residential market grappling with a slow sales pace and high interest rates.

The sales team will begin bringing prospective buyers into a new showroom across Atlantic Avenue from the project next week. The units, to be sold under the Ritz-Carlton brand, will sit on the top 16 floors of the 51-story South Station Tower. The mixed-use building is expected to open in 2025.

