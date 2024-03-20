Coolidge Corner Theatre expansion finally set to open next week

Like almost every cinema, Brookline’s Coolidge Corner Theatre suffered an early-pandemic drop in showings. But unlike most of the industry, it sold more tickets in 2023 than in 2019, and it’s now unveiling an expansion that’s adding more movie screens.

Coolidge Corner Theatre has added 14,000 square feet to the rear of its building, which includes two new screens top add to its existing four, as well as a new entrance, lobby and concession area. There’s also a new community education space with a roof deck.

“It’s really unique, and all the programming we’ll provide and the community ties, it’ll be incredible,” Beth Gilligan, the theater’s deputy director, said of the community engagement space.

After a slight delay due to a town permitting snag, the ribbon-cutting is scheduled for next Tuesday, March 26, with the first showings in the new space to take place the next day.

