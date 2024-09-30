Health care

Dana-Farber closes $2.5B capital campaign, its largest ever

By Isabel Hart

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute said Monday it has closed its largest-ever capital campaign, raising $2.5 billion over seven years.

The hospital said the campaign is among the largest fundraising efforts focused on cancer care across philanthropic institutions. 

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

