Dana-Farber closes $2.5B capital campaign, its largest ever

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute said Monday it has closed its largest-ever capital campaign, raising $2.5 billion over seven years.

The hospital said the campaign is among the largest fundraising efforts focused on cancer care across philanthropic institutions.

