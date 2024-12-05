Debt still plagues Boston nursing home in receivership

A nursing home in Mission Hill that has been in receivership since April is still $772,000 in debt.

That's according to a new report filed by the court-appointed receiver overseeing the Edgar P. Benjamin Healthcare Center. Despite the debt, which stems from the years the Benjamin failed to pay bills before being placed into receivership, the long-term care facility has met its financial obligations over the last few months, fixed payroll issues and has increased its resident census to 81 from an April low of 70.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE >Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

City leaders rallied to save the Benjamin Healthcare Center, a nursing home in Mission Hill that's set to close July 1, leaving its 76 patients, all elderly or with disabilities, needing to find new homes.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal