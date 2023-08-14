Dunkin' has entered the spiked-drink market. Here's where you can buy some

Dunkin’ is no longer offering just coffee and iced drinks in flavors like mocha, caramel, raspberry or blueberry. Now they can come spiked with alcohol.

Dunkin’ Spiked Iced Teas are shipping to stores across much of the Northeast and beyond, the company announced Monday. Dunkin’ Spiked Iced Coffees are expected to hit shelves starting next month.

The Canton-based food and beverage chain is the latest retailer to enter the alcoholic-drink world, having dipped its toe in the waters first with a collaboration with Boston-based Harpoon on a series of beer flavors such as pumpkin-spiced ale and cold-brew coffee porter.

“We knew we had the opportunity to create something special when we saw the positive response to our previous seasonal collaborations for Dunkin’-inspired beers,” Brian Gilbert, Dunkin’s vice president of retail business development, said in a statement.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The spiked iced coffee comes in four flavors: original, mocha, caramel and vanilla. For iced tea, there’s slightly sweet, half-and-half iced tea and lemonade, raspberry dragonfruit and mango pineapple. The coffees will have a 6% alcohol content and the iced teas will have 5%.

Dunkin’, which was taken private in 2020 by Inspire Brands, is launching its canned spiked drinks in a dozen states, including all six New England states, plus Delaware, Florida, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Texas. More states are slated to be added next year.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal