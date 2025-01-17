Boston Business Journal

Embrace Boston unveils honorees for MLK event

By Grant Welker

The nonprofit behind the Embrace monument in Boston Common is calling for reparations, adding its voice to growing considerations to repairing the Boston area’s legacy going back to slavery.

The equity nonprofit Embrace Boston will host an event on Sunday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, with a list of honorees that includes former governors Charlie Baker and Deval Patrick.

The event, to be held at Big Night Live next to TD Garden and North Station, will be the third annual gathering from Embrace Boston for MLK Day. Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. earned his doctorate degree from Boston University.

