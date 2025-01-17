Embrace Boston unveils honorees for MLK event

The equity nonprofit Embrace Boston will host an event on Sunday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, with a list of honorees that includes former governors Charlie Baker and Deval Patrick.

The event, to be held at Big Night Live next to TD Garden and North Station, will be the third annual gathering from Embrace Boston for MLK Day. Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. earned his doctorate degree from Boston University.

