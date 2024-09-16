Faulkner nurses prepare to hold one-day strike

Nurses at Brigham and Women’s Faulkner Hospital in Jamaica Plain are planning a one-day strike on Tuesday, Oct. 1.
The roughly 500 nurses at the hospital voted 341-to-1 in July to authorize a one-day strike if the administration at the parent organization, Mass General Brigham, did not agree to a contract that adequately meets their demands for retention and staffing.
