Faulkner nurses prepare to hold one-day strike

Nurses at Brigham and Women’s Faulkner Hospital in Jamaica Plain are planning a one-day strike on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

The roughly 500 nurses at the hospital voted 341-to-1 in July to authorize a one-day strike if the administration at the parent organization, Mass General Brigham, did not agree to a contract that adequately meets their demands for retention and staffing.

