First-of-its-kind rapid EV charging comes to Mass.

Massachusetts has become the first state on the East Coast and the second in the country to feature a new rapid EV charging station that's the fastest available.
Rivermoor Energy, a company based in South Boston, received a $2.46 million federal Charging and Fueling Infrastructure (CFI) grant to set up a new charging hub in the Western Massachusetts town of Deerfield.
