Boston Business Journal

First-of-its-kind rapid EV charging comes to Mass.

By Eli Chavez

Rivermoor unveiled the first fast charging hub, which opened up in Deerfield, Mass.

Massachusetts has become the first state on the East Coast and the second in the country to feature a new rapid EV charging station that's the fastest available.

Rivermoor Energy, a company based in South Boston, received a $2.46 million federal Charging and Fueling Infrastructure (CFI) grant to set up a new charging hub in the Western Massachusetts town of Deerfield

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us