Get a sneak peek inside F1 Arcade's new Boston location

By Hannah Green

If you’re a Formula 1 fan who has always wanted to feel the thrill of racing against Lewis Hamilton, or just looking for a competitive outing to challenge your friends, a new venue in the Seaport might be up your alley. 

F1 Arcade is opening its first U.S. location in Boston’s Seaport on Monday, April 22. The 16,000-square-feet space is located at 87 Pier 4 Boulevard. The space will be home to 69 full-motion simulators that let drivers take on tracks around the world, from Silverstone to Spa. 

