Gillette takes next step in redevelopment of 31-acre South Boston campus

Gillette parent The Procter & Gamble Co. has taken the next step toward redeveloping its 31-acre World Shaving Headquarters in South Boston, revealing plans to make at least 30% of the site's new development into housing.

The company filed a letter of intent with Boston’s planning department on Wednesday that includes a broad overview of its plans for the campus. It announced last year that it would move its century-old Southie manufacturing operations to Andover.

About half of the Fort Point Channel property is expected to be turned into green, open spaces — “one of the largest waterfront parks on private land ever created in this part of the city,” P&G said.

Most building space is anticipated to be for commercial use, such as offices, labs and retail, though at least 30% of the gross square footage will be residential, it said.

