Google is reportedly set to open one of its first retail stores in Boston

Alphabet Inc. is planning to open a Google Store in Boston, according to sources familiar with the company’s plans, a move that would make the city one of the first in the world to host a retail location from the technology giant.

The company has targeted a ground-floor storefront at 149 Newbury St., a new five-story mixed-use building developed by Chicago-based L3 Capital LLC at the intersection of Newbury and Dartmouth streets, according to the sources.

Alphabet right now has only two Google retail stores, both in New York. The locations sell Google hardware like Pixel phones, tablets and computers and Nest smart devices. The first Google store opened in Chelsea Market in Manhattan in 2021, while its second store debuted last year in an L3 property in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg neighborhood.

An Alphabet spokesperson declined comment, as did a Newmark broker handling retail leasing at the Newbury Street building. The company is expected to make an announcement about its Boston retail plans in coming months.

L3 executives did not respond to requests for comment. The developer’s website describes the retail space at 149 Newbury as fully leased. The yoga apparel chain Alo Yoga is taking the larger of the two ground-floor storefronts, with its space now under construction. The Alo store will open in the fall.

The second storefront is empty, with no signage at its entrance. The building's upper floors are to be office space. Building permits from earlier this year indicate that healthcare payments technology firm Zelis is taking fifth-floor space.

