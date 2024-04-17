Harvard gearing up for next phase of enterprise research campus in Allston

Harvard University and Tishman Speyer are moving forward with a proposal for an Allston mixed-use development that's even bigger than the one they are now building in the neighborhood.

Tishman Speyer filed a letter of intent with the Boston Planning and Development Agency on Tuesday for the next phase of Harvard’s enterprise research campus, located across Western Avenue from Harvard Business School. The university and the real estate firm broke ground last year on the 900,000-square-foot first phase, which will include a lab complex, an apartment building, a hotel and a conference center.

