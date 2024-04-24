Mom defends idea that guests bring $5 for kid's 1st birthday to fund backyard renovation

One mother's plans for her 1-year-old's birthday are stirring a variety of reactions on TikTok.

It all began when the 29-year-old Rachel Gibbs took to the platform to share what's on the agenda for her daughter’s upcoming first birthday party. Gibbs presented the list of things she's doing for the party and prefaced it by saying they may seem unusual.

“We will not be serving a meal. Please eat breakfast before you come,” she says in the TikTok, where she also refers to it as a very '90s birthday party. “We’re not doing games. I am not spending money on this.”

She also added that the party will be starting at 9:30 a.m.

"Anybody who's coming to a 1-year-old's birthday party is already up at 9:30 a.m. or they can suck it up for one day," she said.

“I specifically, very clearly put on the invitations’ ‘Please do not bring gifts,’” she continues. “I said, ‘If you feel inclined to bring something, consider $5 because we’re trying to remodel — like redo our backyard. We need to resod. Our backyard is a train wreck.’”

A number of viewers left criticism of Gibbs for the low-budget approach to the party, and the donation suggestion for the backyard renovation in lieu of gifts.

“Call it what it is, yard go fund me," wrote one commenter.

"This woman shouldn't be a parent. Pay for your own landscaping," wrote another.

Speaking to TODAY.com, Gibbs emphasizes that there’s an aspect of performance regarding the content she shares on her page. As a content creator, she pays her bills off of her videos, which often provide cost-effective spending tips and have a healthy dash of deprecation.

“I definitely use humor as a coping mechanism to survive the chaos that is being a stay-at-home mom of two children under the age of 3.”

She shares that she got the idea for the renovation fund from a friend who had asked family to contribute to a stroller fund instead of giving Christmas gifts.

Some viewers, however, supported her approach to the donation suggestion.

“I would gladly give $5 cash over a $20-30 gift,” wrote one viewer.

“Totally commend you!” wrote another. “You are speaking clear logic.”

Still, she admits the comments about her intentions and the way she feels about her daughter hit a little too close to the heart.

“You see 30 seconds (of this) one clip, and you make huge assumptions, and you have no idea how impactful that comment that took you seven seconds ... how that has such impact on someone’s day,” she tells TODAY.com.

Despite the emotional toll that some of the comments took, Gibbs ultimately followed through with her low-budget party concept, and she says she received about $50 in donations at the party.

A follow-up post featuring the day highlights how her daughter and other children enjoyed the generous spread of donuts and cupcakes. The video also shows how the party was held outside Gibbs’ now controversial backyard, which appeared bright and was decorated with streamers and colorful balloons.

“I spent $100 on a yard sign in the front yard, and that was just like an impulse decision I made the night before,” she recalls in her interview. “I think we spent $40 on food because I used Betty Crocker cake mix and did like little mandrake cupcakes. For decorations, one of my very best friends owns a balloon company and did all of the balloons for us for free. So really, really low cost.”

While the low-cost, low-stakes party was a boon for her mental health, Gibbs notes that, most importantly, her daughter had fun.

“She loved it,” Gibbs says. “She had a great time. She was awake and pleasant for the whole entire experience ... She loved her cake, and she devoured (it) and had a great time playing and swinging.

