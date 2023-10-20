Harvard's endowment sees modest returns in fiscal 2023

Harvard University’s endowment, the largest of any college in the U.S., stayed roughly flat at just over $50 billion, with a 2.9% rate of return for a year in which many of the country's wealthiest colleges so far have reported fairly low investment results.
The overall size endowment fell slightly — from $50.9 billion to $50.7 billion — because the university drew down $2.2 billion from the endowment than it brought in through investment gains.
