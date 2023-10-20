Boston Business Journal

Harvard's endowment sees modest returns in fiscal 2023

By Grant Welker

Harvard University’s endowment, the largest of any college in the U.S., stayed roughly flat at just over $50 billion, with a 2.9% rate of return for a year in which many of the country's wealthiest colleges so far have reported fairly low investment results.

The overall size endowment fell slightly — from $50.9 billion to $50.7 billion — because the university drew down $2.2 billion from the endowment than it brought in through investment gains.

