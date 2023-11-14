Boston Business Journal

Here are the approvals Dana-Farber needs to break ground on new hospital

By Cassie McGrath

Dana-Farber Cancer Center and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center have several regulatory hoops to jump through before breaking ground on a new hospital building in the Longwood Medical Area.

This means obtaining city, state and federal approvals to build the $1.7 billion, 300-bed adult inpatient hospital facility—which may slow — or even stop — the process along the way.

Copyright Boston Business Journal

Boston Business Journal
