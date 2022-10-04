Hotel Planned Off Boston's Greenway May Feature ‘Self Check-In'

A South Boston developer is seeking to build a seven-story hotel on a slim, vacant parcel on Boston’s High Street, after another firm dropped plans to put the sort of pod-style hotel popular in Japan on the site.

Cedarwood Development LLC brought its plans for 188 High St. before Boston’s Zoning Board of Appeal last week. The proposed hotel would be just under 10,000 square feet, with 24 rooms. The property is located across High Street from the International Place towers and a few hundred feet from the Rose Kennedy Greenway.

A seven-story building would be in line with the height of nearby buildings on the block. Cedarwood is also changing the facade from all-glass to larger-format windows mixed with metals, Winick said.

The development team is now considering a “self check-in” model with a “swanky feel,” rather than a traditional hotel, according to Winick. The rooms would not be listed on Airbnb, he said, but “something similar in use,” with an eye on attracting business travelers looking for a stay for anywhere from a night to a few weeks.

