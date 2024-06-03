How Moderna's new RSV vaccine could impact 2024 revenue

On Friday, Moderna Inc. notched its second-ever FDA product approval, this time for its mRNA vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.

The RSV vaccine, known as mResvia, was approved to protect adults 60 years and older from lower respiratory tract disease caused by RSV infection. The RSV vaccine will now be reviewed at the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) meeting on June 26 and 27, which is necessary prior to commercial launch.

