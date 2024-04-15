Hub Hall debuts 3 new food offerings as playoffs begin, and more retail news

Hub Hall has three new food offerings as TD Garden next door is about to host playoffs games for the Bruins and Celtics.

Hub Hall now has an outpost of Cini’s, a small Italian place whose original location is about a block away on Friend Street, as well as the soul food seller Adrianos by Chef Monique and the Indian restaurant Bati.

Cini’s sells arancini, pizza and other Italian offerings, while the Hub Hall location will also have pasta. Adrianos has soul food classics like macaroni and cheese, candied yams and collard greens. Bati is a sibling restaurant to Shanti Indian Cuisine, with locations in Dorchester and Roslindale.

