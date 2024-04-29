Lynn school staffer stabbed, student arrested, police say

A student stabbed a staff member at a Lynn, Massachusetts, charter school on Monday before being arrested, police said.

The KIPP Academy staff member was stabbed multiple times by the student and is expected to survive, according to Lynn police.

The student, identified as Larnel Jean Eustach, an 18-year-old from Chelsea, fled the school but was arrested after a foot chase, according to police.

Estach faces charges including assault with intent to murder, mayhem and assault with a dangerous weapon, police said. It wasn't immediately clear if they had an attorney who could speak to the charges, and authorities didn't have the timing of their arraignment.

Lynn police didn't share what's believed to have taken place at KIPP Academy Monday morning, but said that there were no additional suspects being sought amid the state and local police investigation.

The school was placed on lockdown and families notified as the situation unfolded, Executive Director Nikki Barnes said in a statement, noting there was no active threat to the campus after the arrest, and that the staff member, who hasn't been publicly identified, was being treated.

"The safety of our students and staff is our number one priority. We will continue to partner with the Lynn Police Department and to prioritize student and staff safety and well being. Our focus at this time is on supporting our community; we are mobilizing counseling and additional support services for students, faculty, and staff today and will continue to provide these supports in the days ahead. We will share additional details as they are available," Barnes said.