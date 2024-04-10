In a first, cannabis firm sponsors MGM Music Hall, House of Blues

Massachusetts cannabis brand Nature’s Heritage, owned by Norwood-based Marimed, will sponsor MGM Music Hall Fenway and Citizens House of Blues Boston in the first big cannabis sponsorship of a major music venue in Boston.
Nature’s Heritage will be the exclusive cannabis sponsor for both venues, which are part of Fenway Music Company, under a partnership announced on Wednesday morning.
