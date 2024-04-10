Boston Business Journal

In a first, cannabis firm sponsors MGM Music Hall, House of Blues

By Cassie McGrath

Massachusetts cannabis brand Nature’s Heritage, owned by Norwood-based Marimed, will sponsor MGM Music Hall Fenway and Citizens House of Blues Boston in the first big cannabis sponsorship of a major music venue in Boston.

Nature’s Heritage will be the exclusive cannabis sponsor for both venues, which are part of Fenway Music Company, under a partnership announced on Wednesday morning.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us