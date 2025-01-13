IRobot drops $50M in market cap on wider expected losses in Q4

IRobot's market cap dropped by about $50 million, or 20%, after its CEO warned that "higher-than-anticipated seasonal promotional spending" is leading to bigger losses for the fourth quarter of 2024.
The Bedford-based robotic vacuum cleaner maker (Nasdaq: IRBT) is not expected to give its fourth-quarter and full-year financial report until late February, but the company put out a statement Monday morning ahead of a presentation later in the day at the ICR Conference 2025 in Orlando. The company is also scheduled for a presentation Wednesday at the Needham Growth Conference in New York City.
