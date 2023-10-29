Lawsuit filed in effort to stop Gov. Healey's shelter ‘cap'

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey's administration is facing a lawsuit after the governor recently announced that the state would no longer guarantee housing for those protected under the state's right-to-shelter law.

Lawyers for Civil Rights Boston filed the class action lawsuit Friday on behalf of three families the organization said are "on the brink of homelessness."

The lawsuit seeks an emergency court hearing and a temporary restraining order to stop the state from "undermining" the right-to-shelter law, a release from the organization said.

Healey announced on Oct. 16 that the state's emergency assistance shelter system was reaching capacity, and that the state may not be able to guarantee housing starting Nov. 1.

Under a 1983 law, Massachusetts is the only state in the country that has a legal obligation to shelter unhoused families and pregnant women.

