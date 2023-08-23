Logan's new luxury sky lounge, a Newbury debut, and other retail news

Logan Airport’s striking new international terminal expansion has opened with new gates and a new amenity: a Delta Sky Club spanning more than 20,000 square feet.

Delta’s new lounge can seat more than 400 people, who can spend time before or after flights with views of the Boston skyline and the harbor. It’s the third lounge at Logan for Delta, which has two such facilities in Terminal A.

Delta said the newest lounge’s aesthetics, with dominant blue colors and oak wood, are a nod to Boston’s nautical history. Logan still lags its pre-pandemic passenger counts but Delta, Logan’s biggest carrier, says it has reached 130% of its 2019 seat capacity.

