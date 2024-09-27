Boston

Looming port strike threatens Mass. businesses

Conley Terminal has been opening early this week, so as many containers as possible can get off to customers before Tuesday

By Greg Ryan

Conley Terminal in South Boston could close next week in the event of a strike by the International Longshoremen’s Association.

If port workers on the East and Gulf coasts go on strike next week, Conley Terminal in South Boston will shut down. But just the prospect of a work stoppage is causing Massachusetts manufacturers, retailers and other businesses to scramble.

Conley has been opening early this week, so as many containers as possible can get off to customers before Tuesday, the day that International Longshoremen’s Association members could begin striking in pursuit of a heftier wage increase. Ships have are being diverted to the West Coast. The Massachusetts Port Authority stopped accepting refrigerated cargo at Conley earlier this week.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

