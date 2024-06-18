Boston Business Journal

Major Boston biotech company begins layoffs this week

By Hannah Green

Gary Higgins/Boston Business Journal

Ginkgo Bioworks has begun making layoffs this week, just a few months after signaling it would cut jobs as part of its effort to reach breakeven.

The Boston-based cell programming and biosecurity company had said the cuts were coming during quarterly earnings call earlier this year.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. is headquartered in the Seaport and had 1,218 employees as of the start of the year. A company spokesperson confirmed to the Business Journal that layoffs are “ongoing this week and next and we don’t have additional layoffs planned at this time.”

