Mass. biotech to lay off 131, including CEO, CSO

By Hannah Green

Less than a year after emerging from stealth, Tome Biosciences Inc. now plans to eliminate all the jobs at its Watertown facility — including the positions of its chief executive and chief scientific officers.

Tome debuted in December 2023 with quite the haul in venture capital funding: $213 million across Series A and B investment rounds. The company counted about 140 employees, at the end of last year, nearly all of whom were based at its labs in Watertown.

