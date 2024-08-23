Mass. biotech to lay off 131, including CEO, CSO

Less than a year after emerging from stealth, Tome Biosciences Inc. now plans to eliminate all the jobs at its Watertown facility — including the positions of its chief executive and chief scientific officers.

Tome debuted in December 2023 with quite the haul in venture capital funding: $213 million across Series A and B investment rounds. The company counted about 140 employees, at the end of last year, nearly all of whom were based at its labs in Watertown.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal