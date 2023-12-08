Boston Business Journal

Mass. cannabis equity fund money, blocked for months, will finally flow

By Cassie McGrath

Struggling cannabis equity businesses may soon — finally — see millions of dollars in promised state funding after more than a year of waiting now that Gov. Maura Healey has signed a supplemental budget into law.

The Cannabis Social Equity Trust Fund was created in August 2022 as part of a major cannabis bill. The fund was intended to collect 15% of cannabis sales taxes in order to help cannabis entrepreneurs from communities disproportionately harmed by the war on drugs.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us