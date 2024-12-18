Full-year financials worsen at Massachusetts' largest hospital system

After making strides toward financial recovery in 2023, Mass General Brigham financial losses worsened incrementally over the course of the past year ending in September.

In its financial report for the full fiscal year 2024, which ended on Sept. 30, the state's largest nonprofit hospital system reported a loss from operations of $72 million, which is an operating margin of minus 0.4%. The organization saw total operating revenue of $20.6 billion in fiscal year 2024, an increase of $1.7 billion over last year.

