Mass. residents left in droves last year, U-Haul says

The Bay State again ranks as the second-most unpopular domestic moving destination in the country, according to an annual comparison by DIY relocation company U-Haul.
Massachusetts places 49th on the U-Haul Growth Index, which tracks the ratio of customers making one-way moves into and out of each state. Only California ranks lower on the 2024 list, released last week.
WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE
|
>Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
More on this story from Boston Business Journal
Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright Boston Business Journal