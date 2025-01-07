Mass. residents left in droves last year, U-Haul says

The Bay State again ranks as the second-most unpopular domestic moving destination in the country, according to an annual comparison by DIY relocation company U-Haul.

Massachusetts places 49th on the U-Haul Growth Index, which tracks the ratio of customers making one-way moves into and out of each state. Only California ranks lower on the 2024 list, released last week.

