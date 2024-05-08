Massachusetts cannabis board launches search for new leader

The Cannabis Control Commission has launched a national search for its next executive director.

The role has been officially vacant since Dec. 4, following months of turmoil at the CCC in the latter half of 2023.

Shawn Collins, the CCC’s inaugural executive director, officially resigned from the position in November after six years. Earlier that year, then-chair Shannon O’Brien had announced Collins’ resignation at the July meeting. Collins later denied saying he planned to resign.

