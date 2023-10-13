Massive project in Southie wins approval from Boston planning and development board

The Boston Planning and Development Agency’s board on Thursday approved Core Investments’ master plan to put 11 buildings and millions of square feet of commercial and residential development along an industrial stretch of Dorchester Avenue in South Boston.

The board also gave the greenlight to a financial package meant to help Benjamin Franklin Cummings Institute of Technology begin work on its new campus in Roxbury, among other development approvals.

Boston-based Core can now begin to move forward with “On The Dot,” its four-phase transformation of 21 acres near the Andrew Square MBTA station. The project would ultimately include six lab and office buildings and nearly 1,500 residential units across five other buildings. Once completed years from now, the properties would feature more than 3.3 million square feet.

